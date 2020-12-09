Campbell blow & second can wait - talking points from Stoke City 1-2 Cardiff
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Reaction and analysis from Stoke City's 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City which saw Tyrese Campbell limp off with a knee injury and Michael O'Neill's side surrender a one-goal lead.
