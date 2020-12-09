Global  
 

Premier League sack race odds: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer favourite for axe after Manchester United’s Champions League exit, with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta also under serious pressure

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to be sacked as manager of Manchester United? Well, the odds appear to suggest the answer to that question is a resounding ‘YES’! Solskjaer is under serious pressure right now after the Red Devils crashed out the Champions League on Tuesday with a defeat in Germany to RB Leipzig. Despite […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference afterhis team crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.United only required a point from their final two matches to reach theknockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa...

