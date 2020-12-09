Gabriel Martinelli thanks Arsenal fans for ‘amazing support’ during recovery from injury as Gunners starlet returns to action for Under-21s Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Gabriel Martinelli returned to action on Tuesday night as Arsenal’s Under-21’s were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Gunners were dominated in the encounter at Plough Lane as youngsters Miguel Azeez and summer signing Tim Akinola – as well as exiled veteran Sokratis Papastathopoulos – started the match. Akinola […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Camera in fish eagle nest documents amazing activities over weeks



Osprey, known as fish eagles are enormous birds of prey, second in size only to bald eagles. They are found throughout North America, and they are more common in Canada than bald eagles are. Nesting on.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 02:50 Published on October 14, 2020

