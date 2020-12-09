Gabriel Martinelli thanks Arsenal fans for ‘amazing support’ during recovery from injury as Gunners starlet returns to action for Under-21s
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Gabriel Martinelli returned to action on Tuesday night as Arsenal’s Under-21’s were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by AFC Wimbledon in the Papa John’s Trophy. The Gunners were dominated in the encounter at Plough Lane as youngsters Miguel Azeez and summer signing Tim Akinola – as well as exiled veteran Sokratis Papastathopoulos – started the match. Akinola […]
