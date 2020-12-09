Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for JS vs CK Lanka Premier League T20
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Jaffna Stallions remain on top of the points table in Lanka Premier League 2020 tournament but only one point seperates them from Colombo Kings.
Jaffna Stallions remain on top of the points table in Lanka Premier League 2020 tournament but only one point seperates them from Colombo Kings.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources