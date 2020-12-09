Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘swore on his father’s grave’ he would STAY retired, claims UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira in huge blow to Dana White Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Khabib Nurmagomedov is highly unlikely to ever fight again after swearing on his father’s grave he would remain retired, according to UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira. ‘The Eagle’ walked away from fighting completely at UFC 254 after choking out Justin Gaethje in the second round of their title fight. In the immediate aftermath of the bout, […] 👓 View full article

