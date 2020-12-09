Global  
 

Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘swore on his father’s grave’ he would STAY retired, claims UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira in huge blow to Dana White

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Khabib Nurmagomedov is highly unlikely to ever fight again after swearing on his father’s grave he would remain retired, according to UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira. ‘The Eagle’ walked away from fighting completely at UFC 254 after choking out Justin Gaethje in the second round of their title fight. In the immediate aftermath of the bout, […]
