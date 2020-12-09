Joe Cole launches defence over Chelsea star Kai Havertz amid criticism

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank Lampard on Kai Havertz's Covid-19 diagnosis



Frank Lampard addressed Kai Havertz's coronavirus diagnosis after Chelsea's2-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League. “I’ve spoken to Kai a coupleof times, he’s very disappointed because he.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on November 5, 2020 50 Cent opposed Joe Biden's tax proposals because he ‘doesn’t want to be 20 cent'



50 Cent has doubled down on his criticism of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's proposed tax policy. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on October 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Chelsea evening headlines as Joe Cole hits back at Kai Havertz criticism All the Chelsea news and headlines, including Frank Leboeuf's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admission, Patrick Bamford praising the Blues and Joe Cole's defence of Kai...

Football.london 6 days ago



