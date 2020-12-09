Nikita Mazepin apologises over video touching girl with F1 team Haas furious Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Formula One team Haas have slammed Nikita Mazepin for posting footage on social media which appears to show him touching a woman inappropriately, having added the Russian to their ranks for the 2021 season

