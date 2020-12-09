Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nikita Mazepin apologises over video touching girl with F1 team Haas furious

Daily Star Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Nikita Mazepin apologises over video touching girl with F1 team Haas furiousFormula One team Haas have slammed Nikita Mazepin for posting footage on social media which appears to show him touching a woman inappropriately, having added the Russian to their ranks for the 2021 season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Mick Schumacher's dream comes true as he takes first step on F1 journey

Mick Schumacher's dream comes true as he takes first step on F1 journey MANAMA — Mick Schumacher, son of seven-times world champion Michael, will ascend the first step on the ladder that could one day like his father lead him to...
WorldNews