Benfica boss Jesus controversially claims ´all this about racism is very fashionable´

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has controversially claimed the discussions taking place surrounding tackling racism in football are “very fashionable”. On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed following allegations of racism. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, before he and his team-mates were followed down […]
