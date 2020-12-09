Benfica boss Jesus controversially claims ´all this about racism is very fashionable´ Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus has controversially claimed the discussions taking place surrounding tackling racism in football are “very fashionable”. On Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Istanbul Basaksehir was postponed following allegations of racism. Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with fourth official Sebastian Coltescu, before he and his team-mates were followed down […] 👓 View full article

