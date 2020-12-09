Global  
 

Joshua vs Pulev – Odds and tips: Get Joshua at 6/1 or Pulev at 55/1 to win with 888 Sport

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 December 2020
BOXING fans can get sensation odds for Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev. Punters can back Joshua to win at a massive 6/1 or Pulev to cause an upset at Wembley Arena at a monstrous 55/1 with 888 Sport. Joshua has been boosted from being an overwhelming odds-on favourite to win at 1/12 to being boosted […]
News video: Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in

Joshua & Pulev clash at weigh-in 05:06

 Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

