You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Western Hills Country Club Honors world War 2 veterans



The attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii killed more than 2400 military and civilian citizens and destroyed and damaged ships and aircraft. The attack dragged the country into World.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:55 Published 2 days ago Prehistoric diving marine iguanas look like mini Godzillas



Marine iguanas are among the world's most unusual creatures. Specially adapted to one of the most harsh and unforgiving environments on earth, they live on lava rock beaches in the Galapagos.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago Surfers take on enormous waves at Nazare



The world's best big wave surfers are back on call as the holding period for the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge officially opened. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:50 Published on November 3, 2020