Brandon Marshall: Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with return of Lamar & a win vs Cowboys | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 () Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the Baltimore Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brandon says the Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with the return of Lamar Jackson & this win. Additionally, he points out that Lamar has brought back the energy the team needs and hasn't seen in quite some time.
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the Baltimore Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys. Brandon says the Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with the return of Lamar Jackson & this win. Additionally, he points out that Lamar has brought back the energy the team needs and hasn't seen in quite...
Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall discuss the matchup tonight between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys. Brandon feels the offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, & Lamar Jackson would need to fully..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:38Published