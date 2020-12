Jurgen Klopp offers insight into Leighton Clarkson as he earns Liverpool debut Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Leighton Clarkson was handed his Champions League debut as Liverpool take on FC Midtjylland with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition Leighton Clarkson was handed his Champions League debut as Liverpool take on FC Midtjylland with the Reds having already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like