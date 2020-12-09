Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTEDAccording to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title contender. There have be no reported serious talks between the two teams but Harden has made it clear he wants to move on from the Houston Rockets as he continues to hold out. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's willingness to be traded to the 76ers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: James Harden would not be a good fit with Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid at 76ers | UNDISPUTED 01:35

 According to the latest reports out of Houston, James Harden has let the Rockets know he would be open to a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers or potentially another team that is considered a title contender. There have be no reported serious talks between the two teams but Harden has made it clear he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

When will the Rockets trade James Harden? [Video]

When will the Rockets trade James Harden?

USA TODAY Sports' Michael Scotto breaks down why the Rockets haven't traded James Harden yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:29Published
'The King is in his rightful place' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron being No. 1 in NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED [Video]

'The King is in his rightful place' — Shannon Sharpe on LeBron being No. 1 in NBA rankings | UNDISPUTED

The top 10 NBA players heading into this season were ranked and released this morning on ESPN. LeBron James took the top spot followed by teammate Anthony Davis coming off their championship win...

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:13Published
Shannon Sharpe agrees with LeBron winning the two hardest Championships in NBA history | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe agrees with LeBron winning the two hardest Championships in NBA history | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James still trails many greats in championship rings with 4, but he claims he has quote, 'won the two hardest championships in NBA league history.' LeBron said that the 2016 title when the Cavs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published