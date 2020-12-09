Klopp: I used to say VAR is a good idea, now I´m not sure
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp revealed his regret over supporting the implementation of VAR in football after the technology played a major role in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland on Wednesday. Both teams saw a goal chalked off as a result of interventions from the video assistant referee, while a review also led to the Reds conceding a second-half penalty. […]
