Klopp: I used to say VAR is a good idea, now I´m not sure Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jurgen Klopp revealed his regret over supporting the implementation of VAR in football after the technology played a major role in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Midtjylland on Wednesday. Both teams saw a goal chalked off as a result of interventions from the video assistant referee, while a review also led to the Reds conceding a second-half penalty. […] 👓 View full article

