Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't commit to signing contract extension

CBC.ca Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the "amazing" moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.
