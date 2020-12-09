Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won't commit to signing contract extension
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Giannis Antetokounmpo praised the "amazing" moves the Milwaukee Bucks have made to improve the team, but the two-time reigning MVP stopped short Wednesday of saying he would sign a supermax contract extension offer.
