Salzburg 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Hermoso and Carrasco secure last-16 spot Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Atletico Madrid battled to a 2-0 win against Salzburg thanks to a goal in each half from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco to secure a place in the Champions League knockout stages. Diego Simeone’s side beat Salzburg 3-2 in the reverse fixture – their only Group A win prior to Wednesday – and needed just […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources CL: Atletico frustrated as Mueller penalty rescues weakened Bayern Atletico Madrid must wait to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League after substitute Thomas Mueller scored a late penalty for a much-changed...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





