Salzburg 0-2 Atletico Madrid: Hermoso and Carrasco secure last-16 spot
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Atletico Madrid battled to a 2-0 win against Salzburg thanks to a goal in each half from Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco to secure a place in the Champions League knockout stages. Diego Simeone’s side beat Salzburg 3-2 in the reverse fixture – their only Group A win prior to Wednesday – and needed just […]
