Pau Gasol eyes Lakers return, playing with Marc
Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Pau Gasol has identified the Lakers as a dream destination for an NBA comeback, rejoining the team where he won titles in 2009 and 2010.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
Could Pau Gasol Return To The Lakers? 00:25
Gasol, who helped the Lakers win two championships with superstar Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010, says he would love to return to the team. DeMarco Morgan reports.
