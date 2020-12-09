Pau Gasol eyes Lakers return, playing with Marc

Global  
 

Pau Gasol has identified the Lakers as a dream destination for an NBA comeback, rejoining the team where he won titles in 2009 and 2010.
 Gasol, who helped the Lakers win two championships with superstar Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010, says he would love to return to the team. DeMarco Morgan reports.

