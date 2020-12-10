Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Cristiano Ronaldo ruled over Lionel Messi in Champions League clash!

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
How Cristiano Ronaldo ruled over Lionel Messi in Champions League clash!Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot to win his battle with rival Lionel Messi and guide Juventus to a 3-0 win over Barcelona on Tuesday, earning the Italians top spot in Champions League Group G.*A disappointed Lionel Messi of Barcelona*

The former Real Madrid striker and his Argentina counterpart traded...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca 04:21

 Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry? [Video]

Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:36Published
'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash [Video]

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:58Published
Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion [Video]

Ronaldo prepares for Messi reunion

Juventus prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Barcelona knowing they need to win by three goals or more to finish top of their group.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Juventus vs Barcelona: It's Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi in Champions League; check when, where to watch

 Lionel Messi will play against Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since CR7 left Real Madrid in 2018. 
Zee News

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi: Juventus and Barcelona stars’ head-to-head records ahead of Champions League clash this week

 Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to come face-to-face on a football pitch again on Tuesday night as Barcelona host Juventus in the Champions League. It...
talkSPORT

Records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could still break as Barcelona host Juventus in Champions League

 What more can be said about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Their rivalry will go down as one of the greatest in football history as both players did all...
talkSPORT