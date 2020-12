Chris Mueller leads six-goal barrage as U.S. men's national soccer team defeats El Salvador in friendly Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Newcomer Chris Mueller took advantage of his USMNT opportunity, scoring two goals in an impressive 6-0 rout of El Salvador at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like