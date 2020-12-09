Global  
 

Football: Italian football great Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ()
Football: Italian football great Paolo Rossi dies aged 64Paolo Rossi, the star of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning team and one of the best forwards of all time, has died aged 64, according to Italian media.The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi...
