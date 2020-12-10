Global  
 

Sources: Mavs set to release fan favorite Barea

ESPN Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
The Mavs had signed J.J. Barea this offseason, and sources said owner Mark Cuban wanted to reward the longtime Dallas guard, a key role player on the 2010-11 championship team, for his contributions to the franchise over the years.
