Sources: Mavs set to release fan favorite Barea Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The Mavs had signed J.J. Barea this offseason, and sources said owner Mark Cuban wanted to reward the longtime Dallas guard, a key role player on the 2010-11 championship team, for his contributions to the franchise over the years. 👓 View full article

