Italy great Paolo Rossi dies aged 64
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Former Italy World Cup-winning forward Paolo Rossi has died aged 64. Rossi’s death, reportedly following a battle with illness, was confirmed by his wife, Federica Cappelletti, and Rai Sport, where he worked. “Forever,” Cappelletti wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the pair together. Rossi scored 20 goals in 48 appearances for Italy, including winning […]
