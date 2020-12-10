Global  
 

I won´t be the Ferguson of Real Madrid – Zidane

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Zinedine Zidane joked he would never be Real Madrid’s Alex Ferguson amid the pressure he has faced at the helm. Madrid managed to ease the pressure on their coach with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach that sent them into the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. Zidane is in his second stint at the […]
 Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

