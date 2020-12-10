Global  
 

Ben Cutting's fiancee Erin Holland got wedding woes

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ben Cutting's fiancee Erin Holland got wedding woesAustralian cricketer Ben Cutting and his TV presenter fiancee Erin Holland, who were set to get married earlier this year, will have to wait for next year to find a suitable date for their wedding. Holland revealed that it had been a difficult year for them as a couple, due to COVID-19 pandemic and border restrictions.*Ben...
