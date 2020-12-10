Peter Crouch sends Liverpool FC transfer message to Georginio Wijnaldum

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georginio Wijnaldum: Pickford's challenge on Van Dijk was stupid



Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has criticised Everton's goalkeeperJordan Pickford for his challenge on Virgil Van Dijk which could keep theLiverpool defender out for the rest of the season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 20, 2020 Klopp and Wijnaldum upset wtih nature of Van Dijk's injury



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum still angered by the tackle from Everton goalie Jordan Pickford that injured Virgil van Dijk. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:26 Published on October 20, 2020