Peter Crouch sends Liverpool FC transfer message to Georginio Wijnaldum
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Peter Crouch has warned Georginio Wijnaldum about the perils of leaving Liverpool FC to join FC Barcelona at the end of the Premier League season. The Netherlands international has been regularly linked with a move to the Spanish side over the 12 months or so given his contract situation at the defending Premier League champions. […]
