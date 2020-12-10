Global  
 

Peter Crouch sends Liverpool FC transfer message to Georginio Wijnaldum

The Sport Review Thursday, 10 December 2020
Peter Crouch has warned Georginio Wijnaldum about the perils of leaving Liverpool FC to join FC Barcelona at the end of the Premier League season. The Netherlands international has been regularly linked with a move to the Spanish side over the 12 months or so given his contract situation at the defending Premier League champions. […]
