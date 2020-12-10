Global  
 

Manchester United urged to hire Diego Simeone by Red Devils fan, who tells talkSPORT ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to go!’

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be sacked by Manchester United right now. This is the view of one Red Devils fan, who joined talkSPORT to back the appointment of Diego Simeone as Solskjaer’s Old Trafford replacement. United legend Solskjaer is under real pressure at the moment, especially after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig […]
