Manchester United urged to hire Diego Simeone by Red Devils fan, who tells talkSPORT ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to go!’
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be sacked by Manchester United right now. This is the view of one Red Devils fan, who joined talkSPORT to back the appointment of Diego Simeone as Solskjaer’s Old Trafford replacement. United legend Solskjaer is under real pressure at the moment, especially after Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham...