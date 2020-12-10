Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton signs with Eddie Hearn, will make professional boxing debut in February
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton has turned professional and signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 19-year-old is planning his debut at super-featherweight in February under the guidance of his uncle Matthew Hatton, a former world title challenger. He will be managed by his father who left the sport as a two-weight world champion […]
