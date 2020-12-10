Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton signs with Eddie Hearn, will make professional boxing debut in February Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton has turned professional and signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 19-year-old is planning his debut at super-featherweight in February under the guidance of his uncle Matthew Hatton, a former world title challenger. He will be managed by his father who left the sport as a two-weight world champion […] 👓 View full article

