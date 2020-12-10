Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell Hatton signs with Eddie Hearn, will make professional boxing debut in February

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Campbell Hatton, son of Ricky Hatton has turned professional and signed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 19-year-old is planning his debut at super-featherweight in February under the guidance of his uncle Matthew Hatton, a former world title challenger. He will be managed by his father who left the sport as a two-weight world champion […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next [Video]

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published