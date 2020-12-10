Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘He has a point’ – Simon Jordan on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calling Manchester United’s drop to Europa League ‘not fair’ after Champions League exit

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Simon Jordan says Jose Mourinho ‘has a point’ in questioning Manchester United’s drop into the Europa League. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday which meant they crashed out of the Champions League. However, United’s third-placed finish in Group H meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not drop out of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites

Jose: Man Utd among Europa favourites 01:16

 Tottenham's Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League - but believes they should not be in the competition after dropping out of the Champions League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge [Video]

Ole: Best derby performance of my time in charge

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that he was happy with his side's defence and admitted that the team's performance was the best derby display of his time in charge after..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:41Published
Guardiola: It was a good point [Video]

Guardiola: It was a good point

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he was pleased with a point against a strong Manchester United team after there goalless draw in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:02Published
Ole insists he can handle Man Utd pressure [Video]

Ole insists he can handle Man Utd pressure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can handle the pressure that comes with being a Manchester United manager as scrutiny grows over his position following the club's Champions League exit.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Mourinho questions Man Utd's drop into the Europa League

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says former club Manchester United will be among the favourites to win the Europa League, but questioned the way in which sides who...
News24

‘Not fair’ that Champions League teams get a second chance – Jose Mourinho

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho would rather his former club Manchester United and other Champions League losers were not allowed to enter the Europa League.
Belfast Telegraph

Jose Mourinho: Tottenham boss says Man Utd 'top favourites' to win Europa League

 BBC Local News: London -- Manchester United will be "one of the top favourites" to win the Europa League this season, says Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.
BBC Local News