‘He has a point’ – Simon Jordan on Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho calling Manchester United’s drop to Europa League ‘not fair’ after Champions League exit
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Simon Jordan says Jose Mourinho ‘has a point’ in questioning Manchester United’s drop into the Europa League. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday which meant they crashed out of the Champions League. However, United’s third-placed finish in Group H meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not drop out of […]
Simon Jordan says Jose Mourinho ‘has a point’ in questioning Manchester United’s drop into the Europa League. The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday which meant they crashed out of the Champions League. However, United’s third-placed finish in Group H meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did not drop out of […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources