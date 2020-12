F1 and FIA weigh in on Nikita Mazepin controversy over clip of him touching girl Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Nikita Mazepin has had Formula One team Haas respond to his footage posted online which appeared to show him touching a woman inappropriately - and now F1 and FIA have had their say Nikita Mazepin has had Formula One team Haas respond to his footage posted online which appeared to show him touching a woman inappropriately - and now F1 and FIA have had their say 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like