You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JetBlue Flights Returning To Full Capacity In 2021



Despite the rising number of coronavirus cases, JetBlue says it will return to flying at full capacity starting in January. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published on November 13, 2020 Dowden: I was being attacked by the arts for prioritising sports



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden accepts there is a growing sense offrustration at the ban on live crowds at sporting events, but insists therecan be no change until the spread of coronavirus is curbed. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on October 14, 2020