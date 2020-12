Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has returned to training and had several good sessions, but manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out the possibility of him starting the Manchester Derby on Saturday. Reporter 🗣 "Has he got any chance of starting on Saturday?" Pep 🗣 "No" Pep Guardiola confirms Sergio Aguero will not start against Manchester […]