Bielsa reveals starting XI two days before game



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa took the unusual step of revealing his starting eleven for Friday's Premier League clash with West Ham in his press conference more than 48 hours before kick off. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago

Moyes agrees with offside call



West Ham manager David Moyes claims that VAR disallowing Ollie Watkins' late equaliser for Aston Villa was the correct decision in the Hammers' 2-1 Premier League win. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:16 Published 1 week ago