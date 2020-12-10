Global  
 

Real Madrid want to buy back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham next summer – just three months after selling him

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid are planning to re-sign Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon next summer, according to reports. The left-back left Los Blancos to join Spurs for £27million on a five-year deal in September. However, Real Madrid inserted a £41m (€45m) buyback clause into the deal taking him to north London. And Bernabeu Digital, via El Chiringuito, claim […]
