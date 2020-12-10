Real Madrid want to buy back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham next summer – just three months after selling him

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League



Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:49 Published 14 hours ago Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency



Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:12 Published 2 weeks ago Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures



Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:09 Published 2 weeks ago