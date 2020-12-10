Real Madrid want to buy back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham next summer – just three months after selling him
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Real Madrid are planning to re-sign Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon next summer, according to reports. The left-back left Los Blancos to join Spurs for £27million on a five-year deal in September. However, Real Madrid inserted a £41m (€45m) buyback clause into the deal taking him to north London. And Bernabeu Digital, via El Chiringuito, claim […]
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.