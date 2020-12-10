Global  
 

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz responds to Man City transfer update

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz responds to Man City transfer updateManchester City inserted a buy-back clause in Douglas Luiz's contract when he joined Aston Villa for £15million in 2019 and there are new claims Pep Guardiola's side and interested in re-signing him.
