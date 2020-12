You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Shark Attacks Surfer In Hawaii Forcing Pro Surf Competition to Suspend Action A recreational surfer was attacked by a shark in Maui on Tuesday -- forcing a pro surfing competition to go on hold until it's safe to get back in the water....

TMZ.com 23 hours ago



Shark attack: Roxy Pro in Maui cancelled for the day Australian surf stars Tyler Wright and Sally Fitzgibbons had their semifinal at the Roxy Pro in Maui postponed today after a local surfer was attacked by a...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com