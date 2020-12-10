Global  
 

Tottenham ace Gareth Bale appears to call Heung-min Son ‘Karius’ after he drops ball in training in hilarious dig at Liverpool outcast

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Gareth Bale appeared to call Tottenham teammate Heung-min Son ‘Karius’ after the forward dropped a ball during training. Bale was referring to the events of the 2018 Champions League final, in which Karius gifted goals to Karim Benzema and Bale himself as Liverpool were defeated 3-1 by Real Madrid. Bale scored twice in the clash […]
