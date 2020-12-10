Global  
 

Home Secretary reviews database for vaccination drive

Hindu Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday held a review with State police, Central armed police forces and home guards seeking a database of all fr
