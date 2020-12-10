Sources: NBA crafting COVID-19 vaccine policy
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his staff have conducted expanded talks with teams, players and agents about crafting a policy to manage widespread usage of COVID-19 vaccines around the league, sources told ESPN.
