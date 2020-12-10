Goal king Haaland heads to Qatar, Dortmund chief Zorc confirms Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Erling Haaland is undergoing his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury in Qatar, Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed. Haaland was left out of Dortmund’s squad for their Champions League encounter with Lazio on December 2, with the club subsequently revealing the Norway sensation had suffered a hamstring injury in training. His absence was […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

