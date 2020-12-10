Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Big Ten bends rules for Buckeyes: 'You want Ohio St representing the conference' | THE HERD

FOX Sports Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Big Ten bends rules for Buckeyes: 'You want Ohio St representing the conference' | THE HERDColin Cowherd discusses how the Big Ten Football Conference is bending the rules so the Ohio State Buckeyes can play in the Big Ten Championship. Colin feels it's right to 'bend it for the Buckeyes' because you want a big scoring school like Ohio State representing your conference so we should 'get over fairness in college football'.
