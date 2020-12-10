UFC star Conor McGregor loses appeal after three-year trademark battle with 100-year-old clothing firm ‘McGregor’ Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Conor McGregor has lost his legal battle with a 100-year-old clothing firm called McGregor over trademarking issues in Europe. The former two-weight UFC champion applied to register his own surname for his signature apparel line back in 2017, but the move was vehemently opposed. McGregor New York was founded by David D. Doniger at a […] 👓 View full article

