Bernardo Silva says ‘experienced’ Man City are ‘ready’ to win Champions League this season

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Champions League: Who have the English teams drawn in Round of 16?



Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzigin the last 16 next year. Manchester City will also face Bundesliga oppositionin the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate



Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow shows off her closet



"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow takes Page Six Style into her New York City-ready closet. Credit: Page Six Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago