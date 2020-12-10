Bernardo Silva says ‘experienced’ Man City are ‘ready’ to win Champions League this season
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League this season, Bernardo Silva has declared. Pep Guardiola’s men are heading into the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition for an eighth successive year after sweeping through their group. City qualified for the last 16 with two games to spare and Wednesday’s comfortable 3-0 win over […]
Manchester City are ready to win the Champions League this season, Bernardo Silva has declared. Pep Guardiola’s men are heading into the knockout stages of Europe’s elite competition for an eighth successive year after sweeping through their group. City qualified for the last 16 with two games to spare and Wednesday’s comfortable 3-0 win over […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources