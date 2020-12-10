Global  
 

Raul Jimenez pictured back at Wolves training ground for first time since sickening clash with Arsenal defender David Luiz

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Raul Jimenez returned to Wolves’ training ground for the first time since his sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz. The 29-year-old sustained a fractured skull in a horror collision with Luiz in Wolves’ victory over the Gunners last month and underwent surgery. The Mexico international was pictured embracing his boss Nuno Espirito […]
 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the visit of striker Raul Jimenez at the club's training ground on Wednesday has given the squad 'a big lift' after the Mexican underwent surgery on a fractured skull.

