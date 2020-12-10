Ashley Theophane recalls partying with Floyd Mayweather as career draws to close
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Theophane spent five years under Floyd Mayweather's wing after signing with his promotional company in 2013 - and on Friday the under-appreciated Brit could bow out from the sport in a clash with Sam Eggington
EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Theophane spent five years under Floyd Mayweather's wing after signing with his promotional company in 2013 - and on Friday the under-appreciated Brit could bow out from the sport in a clash with Sam Eggington
|
|
You Might Like