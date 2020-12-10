Global  
 

Ashley Theophane recalls partying with Floyd Mayweather as career draws to close

Daily Star Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Ashley Theophane recalls partying with Floyd Mayweather as career draws to closeEXCLUSIVE: Ashley Theophane spent five years under Floyd Mayweather's wing after signing with his promotional company in 2013 - and on Friday the under-appreciated Brit could bow out from the sport in a clash with Sam Eggington
