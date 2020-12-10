Nurse, Powell believe Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn has drive to thrive in NBA Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Since he was drafted 29th overall three weeks ago, Malachi Flynn hasn't had the luxury of casual summer workouts to get to know his new teammates. There was no NBA summer league and no lengthy pre-season to impress his coach. But just five practices into the team's camp at Tampa, Fla., coach Nick Nurse and the Raptors believe he's a keeper. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

