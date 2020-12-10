Global  
 

Napoli, Real Sociedad, Young Boys advance in Europa League

Japan Today Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Napoli and Real Sociedad both advanced from a tightly contested Europa League group after a 1-1 draw on Thursday, with Willian José netting a crucial equalizer for the…
