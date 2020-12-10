Adrian Durham questions whether Jack Grealish should still be Aston Villa captain after latest COVID-19 breach
Thursday, 10 December 2020 () Adrian Durham has questioned if Jack Grealish should still be Aston Villa captain after his latest breach of COVID-19 regulations. Grealish and Ross Barkley escaped punishment after having dinner together at a London restaurant to celebrate the latter’s 27th birthday. However, the capital is under Tier-2 lockdown restrictions, meaning those from different households are not […]