Adrian Durham questions whether Jack Grealish should still be Aston Villa captain after latest COVID-19 breach

talkSPORT Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Adrian Durham has questioned if Jack Grealish should still be Aston Villa captain after his latest breach of COVID-19 regulations. Grealish and Ross Barkley escaped punishment after having dinner together at a London restaurant to celebrate the latter’s 27th birthday. However, the capital is under Tier-2 lockdown restrictions, meaning those from different households are not […]
 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he has drawn a line under issue after reminding Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley of their responsibilities after they broke coronavirus restrictions.

