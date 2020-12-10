Global  
 

Phoenix Suns: No home fans to open 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

azcentral.com Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday they won't have fans for their home games to open the 2020-21 season at the renovated PHX Arena.
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business
News video: DeGeneres Feeling

DeGeneres Feeling "Fine" After COVID Diagnosis 00:28

 This week Ellen DeGeneres announced she tested positive for COVID-19. HuffPo reports that she paused production of her daytime talk show as a result through early 2021. DeGeneres took to social media and told her fans she is "feeling fine." “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” kicked off its 18th season in...

