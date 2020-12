St. Xavier celebrates Division I state football championship | High School Insider podcast 11/17/20 What a weekend for three Cincinnati-area high schools. St. Xavier won the Division I state football championship with a dominant win over Pickerington Central Nov. 13. On Saturday, the undefeated..

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?



A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on November 2, 2020