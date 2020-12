Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins preaching patience amid slow free agency period Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It was status quo for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as the annual winter meetings wrapped without any significant moves by Canada's only big-league team. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stunning footage of colorful blue jay enjoying bath time at backyard pond



Blue jays are one of the most vividly coloured and beautiful birds in North America. Their vibrant blue feathers contrast dramatically with their white and black markings. Loud and bold in their.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:45 Published on November 3, 2020